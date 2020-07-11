Vehicle damaged in Trinity Place shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A vehicle has been damaged during a shooting incident in Albany.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Trinity Place, Albany, shortly after 5 p.m.. multiple bullet casings were found on the scene, and at least one vehicle had been shot several times. So far there have been no reported injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by using the free P3 Tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES