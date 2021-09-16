‘Veg-out’ with the Vegan festival in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Vegan Network will host its first-ever vegan food festival—VEG OUT—happening Sunday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., surrounding Monument Square in downtown Troy,

The event is outdoors, free to attend, and open to the public. This is the second VEG OUT event, but the first area vegan festival to be hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

VEG OUT is a family-friendly vegan food festival featuring delicious vegan food for sale from diverse area restaurants and food vendors.

Free, live performance of the Albany Symphony is a returning participant, which performed during the debut VEG OUT in 2019. Also participating for the second time is the Arts Center of the Capital Region, offering participatory arts and crafts projects for attendees to create.

Capital Region Vegan Network empowers our community to adopt and maintain a vegan lifestyle through outreach, education, support, and advocacy.