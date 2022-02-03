#VaxToSchool clinic postponed at Whitehall school district

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington County Public Health has postponed today’s COVID-19 #VaxToSchool clinic at Whitehall Central School District until next Thursday, February 10 from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Officials say Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available when clinics reopen to the public.

In addition, Washington County has also recently opened a COVID-19 PCR testing site at the Burgoyne Avenue, campus in Fort Edward. Tests have a 48-hour turnaround time for results. The clinic is appointment only, with appointment scheduling online at the county website.

As the North Country and Capital Region brace for a snowstorm set to kick into effect late Thursday, into Friday, clinics, and schools for many districts have postponed public engagements. Check-in with the Storm Tracker Weather Team for updated forecasts for your area.

