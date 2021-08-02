Vapor at Saratoga Casino Hotel to reopen in September

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Vapor at Saratoga Casino Hotel will reopen on September 30. The entertainment venue has been closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Casino also chose to keep the venue closed for renovations.

Vapor will open with a new look and dance floor and will offer live entertainment every weekend featuring top-performing local bands with no cover charge. Shows originally scheduled for 2020, Material Girls and Michael Grandinetti, are now on sale for new fall dates.

Material Girls, a tribute performance to Madonna, Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele will appear on October 8, 2021 and illusionist, Michael Grandinetti is scheduled for November 19, 2021. Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 dates will be honored.

Saratoga Casino Hotel and Vapor will be announcing their no-cover fall line-up in the coming weeks.