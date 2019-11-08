Vanna White hosts Wheel of Fortune while Pat Sajack recovers from surgery

CULVER CITY, Calif. (NEWS10) — Wheel of Fortune posted on its Facebook page Friday that the taping of the Thursday show was canceled because host Pat Sajack had to undergo emergency surgery to fix a blocked intestine.

The surgery was a success, and Sajack is said to be resting comfortably. The Facebook post added that Sajack was looking forward to getting back to work.

Taping did resume Friday as scheduled, and for the time being, Vanna White has taken Sajack’s place as host until he has fully recovered and is back to work.