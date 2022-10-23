BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – With election season well underway some area campaigns seeing signs vandalized in the process. As the heat increases in the political arena, some area signage is bearing the brunt of the battle.

Volunteers for the Castelli campaign telling NEWS 10 one of their signs was vandalized and stolen.

“The sign was put up on Tuesday evening at 6:30 and it was taken down Friday. In broad daylight,” explains Cindy Fratianni.

Here in Broadalbin, Matt Castelli volunteers telling us they had a limited budget and spent many hours distributing the signs.

“We managed to place just a few of them around Fulton County and it was a gut punch,” exclaimed Joe Sheperd.

“It is a sense of fair play that’s missing today. I mean years ago whatever happened to, may the best man win?” questions Rosemary Sheperd.

Castelli not the only team being targeted in the battle over the 21st District.

Team Stefanik claiming, they lost thousands of dollars to vandalism and have reported to local police agencies. Releasing the following statement claiming,

“In terms of a number of damages collectively, nearly $10,000 worth of stolen, ripped apart or defaced signs”.

Castelli’s team with the following statement on twitter,

“Very disturbing that someone destroyed a sign that volunteers paid for and put up in Fulton County. It’s not only wrong, it’s illegal. Leave everyone’s signs alone and make your voices heard through your votes, not criminal vandalism”.

“Everyone has the right to express his opinion you know calmly carefully and with as a good exchange of ideas and we can help each other grow,” said Rosemary Sheperd.

Defacing political signs is a crime in New York. Now we have reached out to local authors to verify the damage and thefts and have yet to hear back.

“There are a group of people in this country who are not left or not right. Not Republican, not Democrat, not independent. Just causing trouble,” finished Joe Sheperd.