Van Rensselaer Heights Senior Housing was evacuated because the building lost power, heat

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer Police and Fire are currently working on scene at Van Rensselaer Heights Senior Housing at 460 Forbes Ave. The building lost power meaning no resident is able to get heat.

On Tuesday, January 11, around 6:45 a.m., Rensselaer dispatch was notified of a loss of power throughout the building at Van Rensselaer Heights Senior Housing. National Grid is currently on scene working to rectify the issue with the power coming to the building.

Police, Fire, and EMS crews are currently on scene and evacuating the building with the assistance of CDTA and moving all residents to the Rensselaer Senior Center.

There are not any immediate dangers or safety issues at this time. Any questions can be directed to the Rensselaer Police Department at (518)462-7451