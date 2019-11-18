Valued Homes owner could face up to 6 years at sentencing

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The former owner of a modular home sales company who stole more than a million dollars from customers is scheduled for sentencing Monday afternoon.

Sherrie Burton, 65, faces a minimum of six months and a maximum of between 3 to 6 years when she is sentenced Monday.

Burton admitted she bilked clients of of large down payments through her South Glens Falls business Valued Homes.

The modular homes were either never delivered, or sometimes delivered, but never assembled. Some customers spent their entire life savings, to be left with only a blueprint.