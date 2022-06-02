TROY, NY (NEWS10) — After rain spoiled the originally scheduled Wednesday night game of the series against the Sussex County Miners, the Cats and Miners returned to Joseph L Bruno Stadium for a doubleheader on Wednesday in front of a crowd of 2,667 fans. It was Education Appreciation Night at “The Joe” presented by the Rensselaer County IDA and Albany Recruiting Battalion.

Game 1 | First Pitch – 3:30 PM

ValleyCats starting pitcher Joey Gonzalez kept the Miners bats at bay in the top half of the first inning, surrendering just a single to Mikey Reynolds to lead off the game. For the ValleyCats, their bats were nothing but silent.

‘Cats second baseman Juan Silverio blasted his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot to get Tri-City on the board. Brantley Bell would follow Silverio with a double off the top of the wall in left field, eventually scoring on a ground ball the Miners shortstop couldn’t handle.

Sussex County’s offense remained dormant throughout the first three innings, as Gonzalez struck out six of the next seven batters he faced. Following a bloop single to left field for Pavin Parks, Willy Garcia would extend the lead to 7-0 with a two run shot of his own.

Bell would come back up to lead off the home half of the third inning, bringing Juan Silverio up to the plate. The ValleyCats third baseman launched a two- run shot into right centerfield, his fifth of the season. Brad Zunica would follow in Silverio’s footsteps, blasting a 446 foot home onto the second level of the berm in right center. The ‘Cats would ultimately bat around in the home half of the third inning, as Bell would follow Silverio and Lujano by reaching base, loading the bases for Juan Silverio, who lined out to end the inning.

Spencer Griffin would get Sussex County on the board with an RBI double that plated Cito Culver. Carson McCurdy would hit a scorching double off the wall in right field to bring Griffin around the score, trimming the lead to 7-2. The Miners would continue to chip away at the lead, with a solo shot off the bat of Jawuan Harris. Following an Errol Robinson single, Pete Incaviglia would call on Adam Hofacket, who would force Martin Figueroa to fly out and the ‘Cats were able to double up Robinson on a base running blunder.

The ‘Cats would come right back in the home half of the fourth inning with three runs of their own, with back-to-back RBI doubles from Juan Santana and Brantley Bell, bringing Girand, Lujano, and Santana around to score.

Alexander Guillen would enter in the top of the sixth inning, and worked around a Cito Culver lead off walk to retire the next three batters he faced. Dariel Fernandez would enter from the Miners bullpen, and retire the side in the home half of the sixth inning.

Aneudy Acosta would come in to shut the door on the Miners, who would score a run on a Mikey Reynolds ground out.

FINAL/7 | TRI-CITY 10 SUSSEX COUNTY 4

W: JOEY GONZALEZ (2-0)

L: VIN MAZZARO (0-1)

Game 2 | First Pitch – 6:45 PM

Following a dominant win in the first game of Thursday’s twin bill, the ‘Cats wore their Throwback Thursday jerseys for the first time this season. The special jerseys feature a sublimated photo of Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in black and white on a black background with the commemorative 20th season logo on the left sleeve, and Make-a-Wish of Northeastern New York logo on the right sleeve, with the logo of longtime partner and newly-announced jersey sponsor Transfinder on the right shoulder with Tri-City displayed proudly on the chest. The jersey marks the first time the Tri-City wordmark used on the team’s road jerseys have been incorporated into a jersey worn at home. The game-worn jerseys will be worn at every Thursday home game in the 2022 season, and will be auctioned off via LiveSource at the conclusion of the season to benefit Make-a-Wish of Northeastern New York.

Jose Cruz took the hill for the ‘Cats in what would be a short appearance, surrendering 4 runs in under 2 innings of work before Troy Cruz entered the game in relief.

Sussex County starter Conner Dand would turn in a complete game effort, surrendering just two runs, 1 on a Willy Garcia sacrifice fly and 1 on a Sussex County error, earning the win in the series finale.

Despite the loss in game 2 of today’s twin bill, the ‘Cats secured a series win against their rivals from Sussex County in their first divisional series of the year. At the end of the double dip at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium, the ValleyCats had successfully leap-frogged the Miners, jumping into the third place spot in the Frontier League’s East Division.

FINAL/7 | SUSSEX COUNTY 6 TRI-CITY 2

W: CONNER DAND (2-1)

L: JOSE CRUZ (0-2)