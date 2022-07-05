TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats are offering free tickets for military members to Wednesday night’s game for Veterans Night. The game is against the Quebec City Capitales at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium with the first pitch going out at 6:30 p.m.

Before the game, there will be a special ceremony to honor all military personnel. The Blue Star Mothers will also be in attendance and collecting donations of personal hygiene items to support those who are currently deployed. Items include:

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Shampoo (small size)

Body wash

Sunblock

Q-tips

Fans who donate an item at the game will receive a voucher for two grandstand tickets to be redeemed on select dates in the 2022 season. These dates are August 3, August 30, and September 2.

To request tickets for the Veterans Night game, you can complete this Google form. All tickets will be available for pick up at the Will Call window on the night of the game.