Valley Falls woman killed in head-on crash in North River

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH RIVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Valley Falls woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 28 in the Hamlet of North River Sunday afternoon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Cathy Skiba collided head-on with a pickup truck on Route 28 in the hamlet of North River in the Town of Johnsburg around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Skiba was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries believe to be non-life-threatening.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play