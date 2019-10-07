Valley Falls woman killed in head-on crash in North River

NORTH RIVER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Valley Falls woman was killed in a head-on crash on Route 28 in the Hamlet of North River Sunday afternoon, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Cathy Skiba collided head-on with a pickup truck on Route 28 in the hamlet of North River in the Town of Johnsburg around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Skiba was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries believe to be non-life-threatening.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.