ValleyCats hosting baseball specialty camp

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even though Minor League Baseball has been canceled for the season, the ValleyCats are still finding ways to keep the community engaged.

The ValleyCats season would be normally underway, and much like many Thursdays they would be hosting their camp day.

Even though Minor League was canceled, the Cats organization is still able to help train younger athletes and give back.

They’ll be hosting a specialty camp of hitting and fielding. There will be three separate groups with 25 total people.

Normally it would be 50 or more but they want to take all safety precautions. Each participant will be screened as they come in, with temperatures being taken. They’ll also receive on field lockers for their own equipment.

Typically, current players would act as counselors, but President Rick Murphy says now they’ll have professional scouts, high school and college coaches to help out.

They’ll separate them into small groups rotating through various stations and techniques. They say they hope this is something they can take with them not just for the short term, but for years to come.

The camp will be the first big event the ValleyCats have hosted since the season shut down.

