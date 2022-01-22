‘Valentines for Veterans’ returns to upstate NY for the fourth consecutive year

by: Harrison Gereau

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado announced Saturday his annual “Valentines for Veterans” program. This is the fourth year that Rep. Delgado has hosted the event to collect valentines for upstate New York State veterans.

“The Valentines for Veterans program is all about sending love to our local veterans,” said Rep. Antonio Delgado. “I am so grateful for our upstate veterans and delivering these heartfelt messages is a small way to show my appreciation, as well as our community’s appreciation for their selfless service. I am looking forward to seeing your beautiful and thoughtful Valentines.” 

Rep. Delgado invites NY-19 residents to mail Valentines in an unsealed envelope to the Congressman’s Kingston office, care of “Valentines for Veterans,” 256 Clinton Ave, Kingston, NY 12401. Cards will be accepted until February 11th, then distributed to local Veterans.

Please call (845) 443-2930 with any questions.

