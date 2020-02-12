Valentine’s Day at Saratoga Paint and Sip Studio

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Paintbrushes, wine and a memorable experience with your significant other for Valentine’s Day.

The Saratoga Paint and Sip Studio is hosting a Valentine’s Day date night but instead of just one special day, it’s all weekend long! Couples will enjoy alcoholic beverages and get a two-hour session to paint separate canvases that will come together to create one image.

It’s certainly an out-of-the-box idea, but it’s a memory that’ll last a lifetime and potentially on your wall! There’s 45 seats available per-session, so it’s guaranteed to be a party.

“We always have the music going and 9/10 it’s a pacKed house. Everyone starts to sing along with the songs that are going and it’s just a big party,” Owner Catherine Hover said.

Artists are available to help you create your canvass with a step-by-step tutorial. No matter what the final display looks like, you walk out feeling like a rockstar and creating special moments.

“It’s different than just going out somewhere, where you always go, when you fall into the same trap of going out to dinner and you don’t know what to do,” Artist Ashley Kitto said.

