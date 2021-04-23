Valatie soldier killed in Korea returned to the US

His body was recovered through a deal made between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018. North Korea turned over 55 boxes containing the remains of American soldiers killed during the war. The DPAA ran numerous testes to identify the remains.

Johnson was a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950 when his unit was attacked by enemy soldiers. His remains were not able to be recovered after the attack.

Johnson’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.