TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Heath Harrison, 48, of Valatie, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with 20 years of post-release supervision. Harrison pleaded guilty to one count of Rape and will be registered as a sex offender.

“I would also like to thank Emily Horton of the START Children’s Center who worked directly with the victim and our office on this case,” said District Attorney Donnelly. “Young victims need a place where they can feel secure, talk freely and heal after their trauma, and the START Center enables them to do just that.”