Valatie man charged for two incidents of sexual contact with minors

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heath E. Harrison, 46, of Valatie is being charged in two separate incidents involving sexual contact with two minors. These incidents occurred in two separate towns.

In the Town of East Greenbush, Harrison was charged with:

Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

In the Town of Schodack, Harrison was charged with:

Attempted Criminal Sex Act in the Second Degree with a Victim less than 15 (Felony)

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Felony)

Forcible Touching (Misdemeanor)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Misdemeanor)

Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

An arrest warrant was executed at Harrison’s residence by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and he was taken into custody without incident.

Harrison was arraigned in Schodack Town Court on December 4 where he was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail on $5,000 cash or bond, with a full stay away order of protection on behalf of the two victims.

If you or someone you know has information related to this information, please contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-270-0128.