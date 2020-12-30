Valatie man arrested for multiple child sexual offences

Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly committing multiple sexual offences against a child. Valatie resident Heath E. Harrison, 46, was arrested on December 29 following an investigation which began on December 9.

Harrison is alleged to have abused a child between 2014 and 2018 when the victim was between seven and 12 years old.

Police say the alleged acts took place in the Town of Chatham and Village of Valatie.

Harrison is facing the following charges:

First degree course of sexual conduct against a child

First degree criminal sexual act

Three counts of First Degree sex abuse

The 46-year-old was arraigned in Chatham Town Court in front of the Honorable Justice Rosen, where an order of protection was issued for the victim in this case.

He was remanded to the Columbia County Jail with no bail. He is due back in Chatham Town Court on January 4 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Child Advocacy Center of Columbia and Greene Counties, the Rennselaer County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbia County Department of Social Services and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is continuing and Sheriff Bartlett urges anyone with information regarding this

individual, to contact Investigator Thomas Merante Jr. of the Criminal Investigation Branch at

518-828-3344.