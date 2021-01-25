Vaccines for Veterans: How is the VA handling the COVID vaccine rollout?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For many eligible New Yorkers getting an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t been easy. The supply from the federal government has been lower than expected in the state, and the signup process has been confusing for many, especially for seniors.

The VA system works separately from the state, and according to one local Vietnam Veteran, the process was simple.”

“Out of the blue, I got a phone call, and five days later, I got my shot,” Keith Barney said. “I didn’t have to do anything.”

The VHA is the largest integrated healthcare system in the U.S. So far, they’ve vaccinated around 240,00 employees and 250,000 veterans.

“It’s like clockwork how things are determined,” Darlene Delancey “We’ve been preparing a long time for emergencies, pandemic emergencies, and they have it down pat.”

The Albany-Stratton VA is one of 152 VA Medical Centers across the country. The local facilities receive doses directly from the Veteran’s Health Administration. The VHA works with distributors—Pfizer and Moderna— directly with the help of the Federal Government and the CDC.

DeLancey said clear communication with their Veterans and the national effort put forth by the VA is to thank for Barney’s vaccine experience.

“They said they were reaching out to their Veterans 75 and older,” said Barney. “I said absolutely.”

Barney said communication was clear and easy because the VA insisted on the “don’t call us, we’ll call you” approach. Because of that, Barney didn’t have to figure out which phase he was in or schedule his appointment online.