Vaccines available in Rensselaer County on Thursday

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Thursday, April 15, that there are first-dose vaccination appointments available. The appointments are available between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and will be the Pfizer vaccine.

Those with appointments will go to Hudson Valley Community College in the McDonough ice rink for their vaccination.

The county is encouraging teens to get vaccinated. 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must accompany a minor to their appointment. The later hours are to encourage school-aged teens to get vaccinated allowing a more flexible time for parents and students.

The county will also be conducting clinics for the second dose on Friday and Saturday, also at the county POD at Hudson Valley Community College. Other first-dose clinics are being planned for the coming days, depending on supplies.