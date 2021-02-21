Vaccine registration training available for Albany County residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County is offering virtual training for anyone who is struggling with the pre-registering for a vaccine appointment. The training is free, does not require a reservation and takes place over Zoom.
You can access the meeting scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 9 a.m. by clicking here.
The meeting will run for approximately 20 minutes.
Pre-registration allows Albany County to contact people eligible for the vaccine when an appointment is available. County residents can pre-register online.