Vaccine registration training available for Albany County residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County is offering virtual training for anyone who is struggling with the pre-registering for a vaccine appointment. The training is free, does not require a reservation and takes place over Zoom.

You can access the meeting scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 9 a.m. by clicking here.

The meeting will run for approximately 20 minutes.

Pre-registration allows Albany County to contact people eligible for the vaccine when an appointment is available. County residents can pre-register online.