Vaccine registration training available for Albany County residents

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – DECEMBER 08: Grace Thomson receives the coronavirus vaccine from Paula McMahon at the Louisa Jordan Hospital as the roll out begins on December 8, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. A batch of 65,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived in the country at the weekend, it will be offered to all those over the age of eighteen a total of about 4.4 million people in Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – Pool /Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County is offering virtual training for anyone who is struggling with the pre-registering for a vaccine appointment. The training is free, does not require a reservation and takes place over Zoom.

You can access the meeting scheduled for Monday, February 22 at 9 a.m. by clicking here.

The meeting will run for approximately 20 minutes.

Pre-registration allows Albany County to contact people eligible for the vaccine when an appointment is available. County residents can pre-register online.

