Vaccine distribution slowly rising to demand

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County officials say they’re beginning to see vaccine supply catch up to the demand.

“The tension is being relieved and I’d say the supply certainly hasn’t caught up to the demand, but we’re by no means in the situation we were in four, five, weeks ago,” said Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort.

Ossenfort said the county is now heading in the right direction when it comes to cutting down the wait times for people who are scheduling to get the vaccine.

“It’s not an unmanageable situation where it could be two months. You know, we expect to get to most people who want it very quickly,” Ossenfort said.

Ossenfort is now discussing with his team what’s next as President Biden has requested states to open vaccination eligibility for all adults by May 1.

“We started having the discussion amongst our team about when [are we going to get to a point] trying to encourage people to get the shots?” Ossenfort said.

About 24 percent of the county’s population has received its first dose of the vaccine. This comes as other parts of the Capital Region are also hitting milestones like U Albany’s vaccination which has given its 100,000th dose.

“It seems like New York state opening up more of these clinics, and the fact that we’re getting a little bit more, that the supply seems to be loosening up a little bit,” said Warren County’s Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman.

Warren County has given the highest percentage of first vaccine doses in the Capital Region to its residents.

Governor Cuomo on Wednesday announced that by May the state will have vaccines available for everyone who is eligible.

“That means we’re going to have to get millions and millions of vaccines in arms. That’s what we’re looking at, and on top of that, and compounding, it it has to be done fairly,” Cuomo said at a Wednesday morning press conference.