BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Public Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID vaccine clinic in Ballston Spa. The clinic will be on Thursday, March 24, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Saratoga County Public Health at 6012 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa for ages 5 and up.

All COVID vaccines and boosters for Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J will be available. The vaccines are free and no proof of insurance required.

To be eligible for a booster, you must have received your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or their Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

For a child to be vaccinated they should be accompanied by their parent or guardian. If the child is unaccompanied by their parent or guardian (for example, accompanied by a grandparent), a written consent form signed by the parent or guardian must be available at the time of the child’s vaccination.

The consent form is available at Saratoga County’s website, click on COVID vaccines and boosters. For more information, visit Saratoga County’s website or call 518-584-7460.