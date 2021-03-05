Vaccine clinic for New Yorkers with disabilities to be held Saturday

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vaccine clinic for people with developmental disabilities is set to be held in Albany on Saturday, March 5. People with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other intellectual or developmental disabilities will receive the vaccine between noon and 4 p.m. at SEFCU Patroon Creek Corporate Center on Patroon Creek Boulevard.

Multiple companies and community organizations are partnering to provide the clinic, which was launched to help remove barriers faced by populations struggling to access to the vaccine.

The participants unique physical and sensory needs will be taken into account by the trained personnel running the clinic.

Extra time has been allotted between vaccinations to make sure everything is fully explained, answered, and understood, using a person-centered approach with clear information for each step of the COVID-19 vaccination process.

The clinic is available to CareNY members living in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. Appointments can be made by contacting your Care Design NY Care manager.

Partners include: Care Design NY; Mohawk Ambulance Services; New York State Industries for the Disabled; St. Peter’s Hospital; SEFCU; and the Albany Vaccine Equity Collaborative.