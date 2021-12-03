Vaccination site in Warren County seeing an increase in people getting vaccinated

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul tweeting that since yesterday, 700 people got vaccinated in Warren County. The Aviation Mall vaccination site just reopened 2 days ago.



Over the last couple of months, Warren County has had a surge of COVID cases. With more being hospitalized and the Omicron variant now being discovered in New York State, local officials say this may have prompted more people to get vaccinated and get their booster shots out of concern. But those aren’t the only reasons.

“A lot of parents want to get their kids vaccinated,” said Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public affairs. “That’s a site that has Pfizer vaccine that the younger kids can get right now, so we know that a lot of communities and counties are struggling to keep up for the demand for the pediatric vaccines.”

He said over the last 24-36 hours, over 100 children got vaccinated within the 5-11 age group. The vaccine site in Aviation Mall is also conveniently located and accepts walk-ins.

” It’s popular with people from Warren, Washington, Essex, Hamilton Counties— the whole region. Everyone knows Queensbury is kinda a shopping Mecca for the whole region. So everyone knows where the mall is. Here we are heading into the holidays and people want to have Christmas parties and Christmas dinners and family events, so now is really the time to be 2 weeks out from your booster and it will be right before Christmas.”



Officials are say not to vaccine shop, and to get what you can get as quickly as possible. Governor Hochul also said today that if you do want a vaccine or booster shot, that they are readily available throughout the state.