Vaccination pop-up site coming to Colonie High School on Oct. 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 23 new pop-up vaccination sites at schools in New York, as the state continues to #VaxtoSchool rates among school-aged children. The Department of Health (DOH) will work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to establish sites within the Capital Region and other parts of the state.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given in the Capital Region at the following locations. To register for a free vaccine visit the Albany County home calendar events webpage. or For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention webpage.
- Thursday, October 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Colonie Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Albany, NY 12205
Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those ages 16 and older.
Other sites include:
NORTH COUNTRY
Gouverneur Community Center
4673 NY-58
Gouverneur, NY 13642
Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partners: St. Lawrence County, Village of Gouverneur, and Town of Gouverneur
To register for the first and second does Pfizer vaccines or for booster doses for eligible New Yorkers, visit the Department of Health Webpage.
MID-HUDSON
Middletown High School
30 Gardner Ext Ave.
Middletown, NY 10940
Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner Orange County
Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall
1300 Ulster Avenue, Ste. 310
Kingston, NY 12401
Open: Friday, October 29; 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Ulster County
Pilgrims Baptist Church
80 N. Franklin Street
Nyack, NY 10960
Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches