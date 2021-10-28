Vaccination pop-up site coming to Colonie High School on Oct. 28

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 23 new pop-up vaccination sites at schools in New York, as the state continues to #VaxtoSchool rates among school-aged children. The Department of Health (DOH) will work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to establish sites within the Capital Region and other parts of the state.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given in the Capital Region at the following locations. To register for a free vaccine visit the Albany County home calendar events webpage. or For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention webpage.

Thursday, October 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Colonie Central High School, 1 Raider Blvd, Albany, NY 12205

Children aged 12 to 17 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15 and is fully approved for those ages 16 and older.

Other sites include:

NORTH COUNTRY

Gouverneur Community Center

4673 NY-58

Gouverneur, NY 13642

Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partners: St. Lawrence County, Village of Gouverneur, and Town of Gouverneur

To register for the first and second does Pfizer vaccines or for booster doses for eligible New Yorkers, visit the Department of Health Webpage.

MID-HUDSON

Middletown High School

30 Gardner Ext Ave.

Middletown, NY 10940

Open: Thursday, October 28; 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner Orange County

Best Buy at Hudson Valley Mall

1300 Ulster Avenue, Ste. 310

Kingston, NY 12401

Open: Friday, October 29; 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Ulster County

Pilgrims Baptist Church

80 N. Franklin Street

Nyack, NY 10960

Open: Saturday, October 30; 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

Event Partner: The National Coalition of Black Churches