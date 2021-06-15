Vaccination event at Evening on the Green June 16 in Coeymans

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- COVID-19 “vaccines on the green” will be available Wednesday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Coeymans Landing during the Town of Coeymans Evening on the Green event.

Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Those eligible will also be able to get their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot.

The event is a collaboration between the Ravena Rescue Squad, Albany County Sheriff’s Office-EMS Division, and the Albany County Department of Health.

Evening on the Green will feature local food and merchandise vendors as well as live music. The Ravena Rescue Squad said this is an effort to increase the number of vaccinated residents who live in the Village of Ravena, Town of Coeymans, Town of New Baltimore, and surrounding areas.

For more information about this vaccination event contact Ravena Rescue Squad Assistant Chief, Travis Witbeck at (518) 756-2096 or by email at travis.witbeck@ravenarescue.com.

Evening on the Green events take place every Wednesday throughout the summer. Additional information about the weekly event can be found on the Town of Coeymans website.