Vacant Trump Plaza Casino to be demolished

(CNN) — It has been sitting vacant since 2014, but the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City is set to be demolished.

Mayor Marty Small announced the plans on Thursday, to implode both towers of the building.

The complex is one of three formerly owned by Donald Trump before his presidency. All have since changed names and owners.

Billionaire Carl Icahn took control during bankruptcy proceedings in 2016. There is no date set for the demolition.