VA suicide loss remembrance ceremony Sept. 10

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 10, at 12 p.m., the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Stratton VA host a remembrance ceremony for suicide loss survivors in the Capital Region, both civilian and military, to honor the memory of individuals who have passed.

The event will be held at the Stratton VA Medical Center, on Holland Avenue, and will begin at noon at the front circle of the Hospital, Circling back to the Fisher House.

AFSP will be hosting local events. In recognition of #NationalSuicidePreventionWeek to encourage everyone to have a #RealConvo with a friend, family member, or someone in your community who may be struggling with their mental health.