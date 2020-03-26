VA offering Telehealth services to patients during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center is helping patients during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering “virtual care tools” connecting patients with staff in the safest manner possible.

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our Veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Darlene DeLancey, Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Director. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time. To help us address our Veterans’ most-urgent needs first, the Stratton VA asks that Veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.”

Here are some examples:

Telephone or Video Appointments – Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My

HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit

mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

Prescription Refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app. Download the app at

mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.

Text Message Reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send

automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps Veterans

monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at

mobile.va.gov/annie.

Secure Messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online

secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.

Available App Downloads – VA Mobile has various apps available for download such as PTSD

Coach and Mindfulness Coach, among many others. Downloads are at: https://mobile.va.gov/

For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.

LATEST STORIES: