Breaking News
Albany County records two more coronavirus deaths, total sits at four
Live Now
Regional Hospitals to give update at 1 p.m.

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

VA hospitals in NY & NJ looking to hire recently retired medical professionals

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- VA’s in New York and New Jersey is looking to hire recently retired medical professionals to meet the growing need for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

They say they are looking to hire physicians (all specialties), registered respiratory
therapists, medical support assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing
assistants, and housekeeping aids.

They are also looking for nurse practitioners and registered nurses for their Travel Nurse Corps for 120-day appointments.

For more information:

  • VA Careers: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/
  • COVID Nurse Application Site: https://nextgen.kontactintelligence.com/VeteranAdmin/Apply?6fb0edf92a4c5655af8e7e570a5e420c;
  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6646494981236277249;
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vacareers/photos/a.382136214757/10158086634589758/?type=3&theater;
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B97Y6jLFzYH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/vacareers/status/1240735336692625408.

Information for Travel Nurse Corps

  • Registered Nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752000
  • Nurse Practitioners: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752700.
  • may also contact Ian Hunt, Stratton VA HR Specialist at: 518-626-6956 or ian.hunt@va.gov

Interested candidates can also call may also contact Ian Hunt, Stratton VA HR Specialist at 518-626-6956 or ian.hunt@va.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak