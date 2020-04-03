VA hospitals in NY & NJ looking to hire recently retired medical professionals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- VA’s in New York and New Jersey is looking to hire recently retired medical professionals to meet the growing need for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
They say they are looking to hire physicians (all specialties), registered respiratory
therapists, medical support assistants, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing
assistants, and housekeeping aids.
They are also looking for nurse practitioners and registered nurses for their Travel Nurse Corps for 120-day appointments.
For more information:
- VA Careers: https://www.vacareers.va.gov/
- COVID Nurse Application Site: https://nextgen.kontactintelligence.com/VeteranAdmin/Apply?6fb0edf92a4c5655af8e7e570a5e420c;
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6646494981236277249;
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vacareers/photos/a.382136214757/10158086634589758/?type=3&theater;
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/B97Y6jLFzYH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/vacareers/status/1240735336692625408.
Information for Travel Nurse Corps
- Registered Nurses: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752000
- Nurse Practitioners: https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/563752700.
- may also contact Ian Hunt, Stratton VA HR Specialist at: 518-626-6956 or ian.hunt@va.gov
Interested candidates can also call may also contact Ian Hunt, Stratton VA HR Specialist at 518-626-6956 or ian.hunt@va.gov.
