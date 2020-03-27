VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System temporarily closes all Community Based Outpatient Clinics

LEEDS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System is temporarily closing all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) effective March 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All CBOC providers and staff have been converted to virtual care and they are recommending patients use this system to speak with their health care provider for scheduled appointments.

Closed Locations:

Fitchburg Outpatient Clinic

Greenfield Outpatient Clinic

Worcester Plantation Street Outpatient Clinic

Worcester Lake Avenue Outpatient Clinic

Pittsfield Outpatient Clinic

Springfield Outpatient Clinic

Worcester Lincoln Street Outpatient Clinic

The only open campus is the Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center in Leeds.

If you have a routine or non-urgent health question the organization is asking that you use either send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question or by downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app to prepare you for a teleheath session.

The best way to get the most up-to-date facility information is to check your local VA health facility’s website.

For more information, questions, or concerns please contact the call center at 1(800)893-1522. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day for urgent issues: 1(800) 273-8255, Press 1.

LATEST STORIES: