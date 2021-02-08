UVM to freeze tuition, reduce fees for upcoming year

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Warren County Health Services report the death of a Warren County resident to COVID-19. This person was in their 70s, became ill in a skilled nursing facility, and passed away at this facility. Warren County has lost 23 residents to COVID-19 over the past month.

"Today marks another morning that begins with a message of condolences to members of our community as we mourn a friend and neighbor because of COVID,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We recognize that there are visitation restrictions related to the coronavirus and sadly our friends and neighbors grieving their loss may not have been able to be with their loved one while they were ill or when they passed. It is important that as a community we recognize because of social distancing restrictions and safety issues associated with travel, many things that a grieving family would normally do aren’t possible right now. Please know that you are all in our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts."​