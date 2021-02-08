UVM to freeze tuition, reduce fees for upcoming year

The University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. (Jimmy Emmerson, DVM / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The University of Vermont plans to freeze tuition for the upcoming school year.

A UVM spokesperson says the board of trustees on Friday approved President Suresh Garimella’s proposal, making it the third year in a row with tuition at the same levels. Over the past eight years, the average increase in room and board has been 3.2% annually. 

He says the board also voted in favor of Garimella’s recommendations to reduce the student comprehensive fee by 2.2% and to keep next year’s room and board charges at their current rates.

