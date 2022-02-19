MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) and its operator went through the ice on the Great Sacandaga Reservoir Saturday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Their second rescue call in just a couple hours, emergency crews responded to the scene near Lakeview Road and Paradise Point around 12:05 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that the UTV has since been removed from the water, and that the operator is okay- they declined EMS. This comes after two people fell through the ice this morning, and extremely thin ice was reported in spots of the Great Sacandaga Reservoir.

Pressure ridges on the lake opened up last night, according to Fulton County Emergency Management. This led to spots of open water and posed a danger for ice fishermen participating in Saturday’s walleye ice fishing tournament.

If any more events take place on the lake, we will keep you posted.