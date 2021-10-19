Utility work on Oakwood Ave in Troy, delays expected

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for scheduled utility work on Oakwood Avenue in Troy. Crews will be working on Oakwood between Frear Park Road and Eddys Lane on October 20 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Officials said traffic delays are expected. Motorists are asked to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work zone. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

For additional information or questions, you can contact the City’s Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241.

