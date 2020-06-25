Utica Zoo reopening to members Monday, fully open Wednesday

Utica Zoo. (Megan Miller / Wiki / CC BY-SA 4.0)

UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Utica Zoo says it can reopen as part of Phase Four, so starting Monday, it will be open only to members. On Wednesday, it will be open to the general public.

The Zoo will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. almost every day. On Fridays only, starting July 10, it will be open until 8 p.m.

Visitors and employees must follow new safety guidelines to avoid spreading COVID-19, like face coverings, which have to be worn at all times.

The zoo will also limit how many people can be on the grounds at once to 500 total visitors.

