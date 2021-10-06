Utica man sentenced for aggravated harassment of Albany VA employees

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Robert Seifert, 63, of Utica was sentenced to serve two years in prison, for making telephone threats to three employees of the Albany Stratton Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).

Seifert admitted that on January 14, 2021, as part of his guilty plea in July, made successive calls to three separate employees at the VAMC, leaving threatening voicemails said U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon, which he used demeaning and offensive language.

Employees told investigators they feared for their own safety and property.

Seifert upon completion of his prison term will also serve one year of released probation.

