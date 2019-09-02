USS Slater open for Labor Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– This Labor Day, you have a chance to squeeze in one last summer adventure that let’s your family take a step back into history.

The USS Slater is open to the public for guided tours this Labor Day, September 2. Moored in Albany, the USS Slater is the only Destroyer Escort afloat in America. More than 500 Destroyer Escorts battled Nazi U-boats during World War II, according to the USS Slater’s website.

The USS Slater is typically closed on Monday and Tuesday for continuing restoration. However, exceptions are made for significant holidays such as Labor Day. Guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults and $7 for kids. To learn more about this floating piece of history, visit the USS Slater website here.