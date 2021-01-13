USDA urged to include North Country in fifth round of Farmers to Families Food Box program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The USDA is being urged to include the North Country in a food box program.

The United States Department of Agriculture is being asked to include North Country families, distributors and producers in the fifth round of food purchases through the Farmers to Families Food Box program. The program allows communities to receive wholesale, local products on a regular basis.

The USDA was recently awarded funding through U.S. Congress to continue this program through the initial months of 2021. The USDA plans to continue the program, but parts of New York Stare are excluded from the Food Box program. This includes twelve rural counties in Upstate, New York.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a letter to USDA Secretary Perdue, asking the Department to include counties in the North Country in the extended program.

The full letter is featured below.