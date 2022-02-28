ALBANY, N.Y. – According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Timothy Schleede, 30, of Lake Katrine, was sentenced to 70 months in prison on Monday, February 28. Schleede admitted to selling fentanyl to multiple people back in 2020.

Schleede pled guilty to distributing fentanyl in glassine envelopes to another person in a mall parking lot in Ulster on August 26, 2020. He was arrested that same day after selling more glassine envelopes containing fentanyl in a hotel parking lot in Ulster.

Police searched Schleede’s hotel room and storage locker and recovered around 8,000 additional glassine envelopes, which contained fentanyl and heroin.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also imposed a 4-year term of supervised release, which will start after Schleede is released from prison

This case was investigated by URGENT and the DEA, with assistance provided by the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon.