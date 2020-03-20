USA Swimming asks U.S. Olympic Committee to move Tokyo Olympics to 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In a letter on Twitter, USA Swimming Chief Executive Officer Tim Hinchey III, asks the U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee to postpone the 2020 games in Tokyo to 2021.

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations. It has transcended borders and wreaked havoc on entire populations, including those of our respected competitors. Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all,” said Hinchey.

