Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

US Marshals searching for Buffalo man who escaped Rochester halfway house

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — US Marshals in Buffalo and Rochester are searching for a man who they say sent a threatening letter to a family member in Buffalo.

Officials say James Timpanaro walked away from a Rochester halfway house on Feb. 16. A warrant for his arrest was issued three days later.

Timpanaro was arrested and charged with hoax in 2018 after planting fake bombs outside of a police station and post office. He pleaded guilty in August 2019.

Anyone who has any information on Timpanaro’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play