US extends closure of Canadian border through August 21; Higgins responds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins, a long-time proponent of reopening the US-Canada border to non-essential travel, is not happy with America’s decision to keep the door shut even longer than our Canadian neighbors.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that despite Canada allowing Americans to go there for non-essential travel starting August 9, the United States still will not allow non-essential travel from Canada through August 21.

Higgins, who co-leads the Northern Border Caucus and Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, says “It is time for the United States to align its Northern Border policy with its science.”

He released a statement in response to the decision, saying the longer closure “harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border.”

