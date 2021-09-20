US Dept. of Labor: Facebook Live event for restaurant workers and employers Monday

(NEWS10)- The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is hosting a Facebook Live event Monday afternoon to help both restaurant workers and employers understand wage and hour protections. The event begins at 3 p.m.
The webinar is part of the Essential Workers’ Essential Protections initiative to help all essential workers be better informed about labor laws.
Worker advocate groups One Fair Wage, Service Workers United for Power, and High Road Restaurants will all provide information in Monday’s webinar with Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, giving opening remarks.
The webinar is free but people must register online ahead of time. Spanish translation is available during the hour-long event by calling (202)693-6338 and entering 2026934171#.
Additional information about the DOL’s initiative or future events can be found on the DOL’s website.
