Stimulus checks could arrive sooner than expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eligible Americans may see their $1,400 stimulus payment as early as this weekend. That’s according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said on Thursday the payments will appear as direct deposits.

“The Department of Treasury and the IRS are working hard to get relief payments out the door as fast as possible to the American people. People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as early as this weekend,” Psaki said during a Thursday press conference. “Payments to eligible Americans will continue throughout the course of the next several weeks.”

“This is, of course, just the first wave, but some people in the country will start seeing those this weekend,” she added.

The third stimulus checks are a part of the new $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan that President Joe Biden just signed on Thursday. “This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country,” Biden said during the signing.

The $1,400 direct payments will be sent to individual Americans making $75,000 or less and married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The size of the check would shrink for those making slightly more, with a hard cut-off at $80,000 for individuals and $160,000 for married couples.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan has officially been passed by Congress — and that means $1,400 checks are on the way. pic.twitter.com/dKh2t3uOG3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain says the bill, which was originally expected to be signed Friday, arrived late Wednesday night. He shared that the Biden Administration wants to “move as fast as possible” with getting relief to the American people. He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute coronavirus vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features. The relief plan also extends $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.