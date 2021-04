GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is set to host a telephone town hall meeting on Wednesday. According to Rep. Stefanik, the town hall-style telephone meeting will allow participants to answer questions and address concerns.

The live streaming event has a scheduled start time of 6 p.m.

Attendees have to sign up at least one hour before the event start time. A signup form can be found on the Congresswoman’s website.