Sen. Leahy sworn in as presiding officer of the impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFFF) — The small state of Vermont is having an outsized impact on the direction of our nation as Sen. Patrick Leahy took the oath Tuesday afternoon, swearing him in as the presiding officer of the Senate impeachment trial.

Vermont’s other Senator, the Independent former presidential nominee Bernie Sanders, is the incoming Senate Budget Committee chair.

“Do you solemnly swear to all things pertaining to the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, former President of the United States now pending that you will do impartial justice according to the constitution and laws, so help me God,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“I do, so help me God,” Leahy said.

As the pro tem of the senate and the most senior Democrat, Senator Leahy has been tasked with this role. Chief justice John Roberts would have presided over the case, had Trump still been a sitting president. Since he is not, that can become the duty of the senate.

“His job is to essentially be the gate keeper,” said Jared Carter, Vermont Law School professor. “He’ll be involved in making decisions about what evidence can be offered in the impeachment and who may be subpoenaed.”

Carter says a president has never been tried by the senate after leaving office, making Leahy’s job a unique one. But he notes, in addition to his time in the Senate, Leahy has a history as both a prosecutor and lawyer.

“He very much understands the rule of law and the importance of impartiality in a trial setting and I think he also believes in the institution of the senate,” he said.

Carter says taking this oath Tuesday is also an important step in trying to eliminate partisanship.

“Having the senator take this oath adds to the solemnity of the proceeding and adds to what is meant to be done in as impartial manner as politically possible,” he said.