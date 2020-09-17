WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, representing New York and Massachusetts, want to cancel student loan debt for federal borrowers. On Thursday, they introduced a resolution that calls on the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student loan debt in an effort to heal the pandemic economy.
In their statement on the resolution, Schumer and Warren said, “In the middle of an economy that’s been badly hit by the pandemic, the student debt crisis acts like an anchor, preventing a swift recovery and restricting opportunity and prosperity for millions of American families.”
The senate resolution outlines how the president can use executive authority to stimulate the economy through canceling these debts. The move would potentially aid a labor force that is vulnerable to layoffs and furloughs, lift stalling real estate markets, increase graduation rates, and make it easier to take out a loan for a car, a piece of property, or starting a small business.
According to Schumer, the resolution aims to:
- Recognize the Secretary of Education’s authority to cancel federal student loan debt
- Call on the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt for federal loan borrowers
- Ensure no tax liability from administrative debt cancellation
- Close racial wealth gaps and avoids disproportionately benefiting wealthy borrowers
- Pause student loan payments and interest accumulation during the pandemic
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- City of Albany initiative seeks to plant 2,025 trees by the year 2025
- Warren County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 17
- Firefighters waive overtime pay, relieve Cohoes budget pressure
- Schumer, Warren call for canceling student loan debts
- Amsterdam schools delay in-person learning date