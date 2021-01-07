(WWLP) — Many people are comparing the Black Lives Matter movement that took place in D.C a few months ago to Wednesday’s event.
That protest remained peaceful, but there were hundreds of law enforcement members present during that protest. Wednesday’s protest was just as anticipated as the Black Lives Matter march.
The protest was promoted by the president and received national attention, yet there was significantly less law enforcement outside and inside the capitol.
Leaving not only the nation shocked but also those who work in Washington.
“We are stunned that there was not something massive that happened,” said Political Consultant Tony Cignoli. “You would assume that would be one of the safest places on the planet and tonight we learned not only that it’s not but that it’s shockingly not.”
Cignoli added that there will most likely be a congressional investigation into the lack of law enforcement during the protest, as well as the length of time it took to deploy the eventual response.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Smiling man carrying lectern during Capitol riots identified
- 2020 ‘Bright Nights’ among most successful in 20 years
- Pelosi and Graham speaking following unrest in the Capitol
- Police responded to US Capitol attack differently than they did during BLM protests
- LIVE: Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general pick, key DOJ nominees