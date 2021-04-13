Officer killed in Capitol car attack lying in honor

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The 18-year U.S. Capitol Police veteran killed in an attack on the Capitol earlier this month will lie in honor in the building’s Rotunda on Tuesday.

Pres. Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a midday ceremony for William “Billy” Evans, 41, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol. The driver, Noah Green, 25, came out of the car with a knife and was shot to death by police. Investigators believe Green had been delusional and increasingly having suicidal thoughts.

Evans was from Berkshire County, Massachusetts.

Lawmakers, family, and members of the police force will be invited to pay their respects to Evans after the ceremony with Biden and congressional leaders. He will be only the sixth person to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a designation for those who are not elected officials, judges, or military leaders.

Take a look at the officer’s casket arriving at the Rotunda:

“It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time,” House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.